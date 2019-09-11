Three Officers honored for saving lives

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Three police officers in Jacksonville were honored today for saving lives.

The Jacksonville Police Department held an official ceremony today. These officers used Narcan on people who had overdosed.

Officer Shawn Jones was dispatched to a call in November 2018.

The man was passed out and had smoked some kind of herb laced with K2.

Officer Jones says that he is glad that he was there and was able to save this man’s life.

“You never want to see anybody die from an overdoes whenever you have tools available that you can use to save them.”

Narcan is available for anyone without a prescription and you can find it at your local pharmacy.