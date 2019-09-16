Three minors ejected, one dead after a crash in Montgomery County, Sunday

Breaking News
Camden Man Killed in Fiery Car Crash _3138863185675242979

CANEY, Ark. – A crash leaving one dead in the late afternoon of September 15 around 6:30 p.m. on Old Caddo Gap Road.

The boy who was driving the 1990 Jeep Wrangler according to police, crossed the center and over-corrected causing the Jeep to go off the west side of the roadway. It then struck a dirt embankment and overturned onto its top.

The driver was killed. The crash report didn’t identify him or the other boys in the vehicle.

The other two passengers were taken to Chi St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs and Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Weather conditions were clear and dry according to police.

