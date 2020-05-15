Three injured in shooting at Whetstone Boys & Girls Club parking lot Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of the Whetstone Boys & Girls Club Thursday evening.

According to a Little Rock Police report, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m.

Officers say two of the victims were riding in a car with two women and went to the Boys & Girls Club on Harrow Drive.

According to the police report, one of the victims got out of the car to see if the door was unlocked when a man walked up, pointed a black handgun at him and said something the victim could not understand.

The victim started to get back in the car, according to the report, when the suspect shot at him.

The report states the man getting in the car was grazed by the bullet on his wrist, and the other man in the car was hit in the leg.

The victims told police they heard a few more shots as they left the parking lot.

According to the report, one of the women in the car drove the men to a local hospital and then left town.

Police say the two men were treated and released.

According to the police report, two teens and a man were also at the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club when a gray Ford Crown Victoria pulled onto the parking lot and started shooting.

The report states a 16-year-old boy was hit in the elbow by a bullet.

According to the report the teens and man ran down a trail behind a church on the 6800 block of Lancaster Road.

The teen’s mother received a call that her son had been shot and was at the church on Lancaster.

According to the report, the mother picked up the two teens and the man, drove away and called 911.

Dispatchers told the woman to pull over and MEMS would meet them.

According to the report, the woman stopped at Geyer Springs and Forbing.

The teen was taken to a local hospital.

According to detectives, all three victims were together before the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Little Rock Police.