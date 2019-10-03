Thief steals Little Rock woman’s money during sale of iPhone listed on website

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local woman has reported the theft of $200 she says happened after she met another woman who was selling an iPhone.

The 32-year-old victim told police on Oct. 2 that her money had been taken in the incident on Sept. 25.

According to the police report, she had met “Jade,” the purported seller of an iPhone XR via the LetGo website.

She said they met at an address in the 11500 block of Cantrell Road at 1:20 that afternoon.

After giving the suspect the money, the victim was checking to see if the phone worked when she was pushed and it was snatched out of her hand.

The victim told police she noticed a man was in the car with the suspect and saw them drive away while laughing.

According to the report, the woman told officers the suspect still had the iPhone listed for sale on the LetGo website.