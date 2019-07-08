The West Memphis Police Department looking for car involved in death

The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) is investigating a death of 33 year-old Nyshida Johnson who was found struck by a vehicle at 11 and Broadway on July 5. Detectives believe that she was struck by a vehicle as she was coming across the street. Johnson was taking to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Nyshida Johnson

The Detectives believe that she may have been struck by a 2014-17 Chevrolet Equinox.

If you have any information contact CC Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or WMPD at 870-732-7555.