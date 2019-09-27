The Venture Center and UA – Pulaski Technical College announce Student Entrepreneur Education Collective

The Student Entrepreneur Education Collective (SEEC) will provide enhanced programs, entrepreneur case studies, and mentorship opportunities to support the college's entrepreneurial curriculum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. September 27, 2019 – Governor Asa Hutchinson, The Venture Center and the UA – Pulaski Technical College today announced the Student Entrepreneur Education Collective (SEEC) before a crowd of students, teachers, and local business leaders.

Through the Student Entrepreneur Education Collective and with support from the State of Arkansas, The Venture Center will provide entrepreneurial reinforcement for students enrolled in the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College’s Entrepreneurial program. The Venture Center’s enhanced entrepreneurial programs will complement the UA – Pulaski Technical College’s Entrepreneurial curriculum and provide real-world case studies and mentorship.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, UA – Pulaski Technical College Chancellor Dr. Margaret Ellibee, and The Venture Center Executive Director Wayne Miller expressed excitement about the program’s mission.

“We’re thrilled to work with UA – Pulaski Technical College in support of student entrepreneurs,” said Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center. “The student entrepreneurs will have online and live participation opportunities and will enjoy support from a partnership deeply invested in developing the next generation of business leaders.”

“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of Arkansas,” said Governor Hutchinson. “By supporting the imagination, courage, and drive of our student entrepreneurs, we will continue to build a better Arkansas for people across the state.”

“The Student Entrepreneurial Education Collective is the first venture of its kind in Arkansas,” said Dr. Margaret Ellibee, UA – Pulaski Technical College Chancellor. “Through the SEEC program, UA-Pulaski Technical College business students will obtain invaluable real-world mentorship and educational experiences from The Venture Center’s leadership and entrepreneurs.”

UA-Pulaski Technical College teachers will spearhead SEEC’s student involvement effort in the following five focus areas:

Live entrepreneurial case studies at The Venture Center

One-on-one mentorship opportunities

One hour “elevator pitch” workshop

Sales class led by Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center

Online entrepreneur case studies

The Student Entrepreneur Education Collective will begin in October 2019. UA – Pulaski Technical College students interested in participating are encouraged to email April Hearne at ahearne@uaptc.edu. To learn more about SEEC visit www.venturecenter.co/seec