Nichole takes a tour of The Nest, Little Rock’s inaugural co-working space and social community built by women, for women.

The Nest is your perfect perch for work and play…a place where work and life come together. Whether you are leading a Fortune 500 company, starting a new venture, or searching for space in your life to follow your creative dream, we have a place for you at The Nest.

For more information on their spaces and membership options, visit thenestlr.com.