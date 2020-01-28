The Little Rock Zoo announces Flight of the Macaws to predict Super Bowl winner, forecast weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Little Rock Zoo invites the public to witness an exciting flight of the macaws as they predict the weather and the winner of Super Bowl LIV! On Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Café Africa, the macaws, Isla and Calypso, will take flight. Where they land will tell whether the Kansas City Chiefs will end their 50 year drought or if the San Francisco 49ers will hold the trophy once again.

The birds will also tell if there are six more weeks of winter in our future, or if spring is on the way.

Isla, a green winged macaw and Calypso, a blue and gold macaw, are both endangered species and animal ambassadors at the Little Rock Zoo. They have been trained by certified bird trainers on the Little Rock Zoo staff. The three staff members, LeeAnn Goette, Hannah Baker, and Caitlyn Byrd are among fewer than 100 certified professional bird trainers in the world!

The public will be able to marvel at the beauty of the birds’ flight and learn how both were professionally trained.

For questions about the Flight of the Macaws, please contact llwilliams@littlerock.gov.