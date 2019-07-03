The Little Rock Police Department are responding to firework calls a little differently this year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just yesterday, the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) responded to 42 firework complaints. This year the LRPD has decided try to answer these calls differently this year.

Unless it is a life-threatening emergency the LRPD is asking people to email them instead. As the emails come in, they will be entered into the call rotation.

Email: LRPDFIREWORKS@LITTLEROCK.GOV

The LRPD want to free up the phone lines this holiday for emergencies or life-threatening situations. Sometimes if there are a lot of calls the system will shut down. They still do want you to call 911 but only for serious situations.

Officer Eric Barnes says, “We want to make sure we get into those areas. Sometimes that process is slower because of the volumes of calls we do receive.”

The LRPD say that they will still make it a priority to respond to firework complaints as they come in.