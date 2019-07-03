The Fifth Medical Marijuana Dispensary has opened in Arkansas

HENSLEY, Ark. – Native green wellness in Hensley opened it’s doors July 3 at 10 a.m. There was a line out of the door with patients waiting to get their medical marijuana.

Kattie Hansen who is the CEO of the Native Green Wellness center says, “We’re in a really great location we’re right on the line of Saline, Grant, and Pulaski. So, as you have probably seen from our lines, we have a great crowd here today.”

This is the closest location to the capital city. The other dispensaries are in Hot Springs, Clinton and Helena-West Helena.