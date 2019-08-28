The city of Lowell gets new marketing plan

It will be the theme for the rest of 2019 and will extend into 2020

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — ‘Discover Lowell’ is the town’s new marketing and advertising theme that was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The marketing plan was developed by Mike Maloney, the town’s commission and executive director, to help bring Lowell to the forefront of all the tourism activities throughout Northwest Arkansas and to strengthen its potential in the four-county area.

“We want to be a partner with all of the tourism communities and this exactly what this does… ,” Maloeny said.

A new website is in progress for the town and will launch shortly before the end of August.