The Arkansas State Capitol Hosts The Breast Express

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You may have seen the 40 foot, bright blue RV parked in front of The Arkansas State Capital on Wednesday, all to promote breast feeding.

Pumpspotting is an app that bring nursing mothers together, educates mothers and supports a strong mother community all around the United States. The app creators recently decided to hit the road to meet moms in person and bring them together with other nursing moms.

The Pupmspotting bus is in Little Rock until Wednesday night, then they will continue on their journey.

You can follow the bus and join the community by clicking right here. On Tuesday during KARK 4 News at 4PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peek.

Watch her attached reports and be sure to follow her all on social media so you never miss a beat.