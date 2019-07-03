The Alligator Snapping Turtle is being considered for endangered species

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service will make a decision on if the Alligator Snapping Turtle should be listed under the endangered species act. A female Alligator Snapping Turtle can lay up to 40 eggs, however, over 30 of them will die because of predators. The remaining babies still have a high death rate.

Joe Clawson, Director of Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo say, “They aren’t quite listing them as threatened or endangered, but there are people who have noticed that their populations are declining.”

“It’s apart of our eco system, and it’s something that’s there and it ought to stay there.”

You can play a part in keeping the reptile population healthy. Slow down while driving a boat or a car in areas they live. This not only saves just one Snapping Turtle, but ultimately the whole species.