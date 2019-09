(LITTLE ROCK, Ar.) – The ninth annual main street food festival was well underway as foodies from around Litte Rock came at over fifty trucks and vendors lining Main street and Capitol Avenue in the heart of downtown.

Adding a plus to the great eats, family-friendly activities and game were also available.

The event received the “Festival of the Year” award, courtesy of the Arkansas Festival and Events Association.

The entrance to the fun was free to the public.