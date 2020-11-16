Texas surpasses 20,000 virus deaths, second highest in US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States.
Researches with Johns Hopkins University say the death count, reached Monday, is the second highest in the country, behind New York.
Texas has the 22nd highest death count per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.
So far, state leaders have given no indication of forthcoming restrictions to keep people from gathering and spreading the virus.
Instead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days has been emphasizing that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.
LATEST POSTS:
- A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas’s draft “hate crime” law. Why now?
- Senate Dems urge Trump to give Biden team access to national security briefings
- Coronavirus in Ark.: ADH announces record-high deaths in 24-hour period, 1,308 new cases
- WATCH: Conway Police Officer runs into burning home
- Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off your family’s call