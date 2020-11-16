Texas man sentenced for deaths of 2 Kansas carnival vendors found near Van Buren, Arkansas in 2018

GREAT BEND, Kan.- A Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison in the deaths of a Kansas couple, whose bodies were found in a shallow grave near Van Buren, Arkansas in 2018.

Rusty Frasier, of Aransas Pass, Texas was sentenced on Friday to life without parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first-degree murder. Frasier was one of several charged in the July 2018 deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter. They were both vendors who were killed at the Barton County, Kansas, fair.

The couple’s bodies were then transported to Arkansas where they were later discovered.

Investigators say one suspect posed as a member of a mafia group and ordered the couple’s deaths as part of an initiation. According to police, there was no evidence found to support the “carnival mafia” story.

