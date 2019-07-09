Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Texas billionaire Ross Perot, former presidential candidate, dead at 89

News
Posted: / Updated:

AP photo from 2002

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

DALLAS (AP) — H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died.

Family spokesman James Fuller says Perot died early Tuesday. He was 89.

Perot rose from Depression-era poverty to become one of the nation’s richest men as the founder of computer services giant Electronic Data Systems Corp.

In 1992, Perot jumped into the presidential campaign as an independent candidate, challenging President George H.W. Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton.

Perot drew nearly 19% of the vote, the biggest percentage for a third-party hopeful in 80 years. Republicans blamed him for Bush’s defeat.

He had founded EDS in 1962 and sold control of it to General Motors for $2.5 billion in 1984. He later founded another company, Perot Systems.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.