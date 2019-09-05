Texarkana Salvation Army ready to respond to disaster areas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – With Hurricane Dorian continuing to wreak havoc on the east coast, the storm season is officially underway.

Officials with the Texarkana Salvation Army said they are prepared to help feed the needs of communities hit by natural disasters, like hurricanes. Their mobile feeding unit is capable of serving 1,500 meals a day.

“This particular unit can stay at a disaster scene for 48 hours without refueling or adding new water,” said Salvation Army Maj. Russell Czajkowski.

Czajkowski said Texarkana volunteers are on standby to provide aid to areas of devastation.

“Food, water and basic shelter,” said Czajkowski. “That’s what we do first.”

Their canteen is equipped with a commercial stove and oven, among other equipment to feed those in need.

“Refrigeration areas, we have storage areas,” said Czajkowski. “Of course, we have a lot of coffee. We do serve a lot of coffee during disasters.”

Each volunteer must be trained and certified before being deployed to the scene – not only in food service, but in serving the disaster victims.

“If you haven’t been subject to a major disaster in your life, you have no clue of what people go through,” said Czajkowski. “It’s absolutely devastating.”

He said volunteers wishing to help should be prepared to stay in the field for at least ten days. After receiving the call to assist, Czajkowski said his team is prepared to respond to the scene within four hours.

Officials with the Salvation Army said 100 percent of funds donated to disaster relief go toward helping victims of that particular disaster.

If you’d like to volunteer, here are some resources for more information:

https://disaster.salvationarmy.org/training