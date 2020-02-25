Texarkana Police Department takes a different route for housing inmates

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department is taking a different approach to housing some inmates.

In the past, anyone charged with a misdemeanor would be booked into the bi-state jail. Those charged with a felony would be booked into Miller County.

Now, due to numerous factors- everyone is booked into one jail, which is Miller County.

Money is one of those factors. Officials say moving all prisoners to Miller County will save the city about $8 dollars a day per inmate.

“Recently, Bowie County put the contract for the jail out for bid again and LaSalle was the only one that bid. When they placed their new bid it was about a 17 percent increase over what the bi-state justice building had been previously and it pretty much just priced us out of the game,” said Lt. Zach White.

A big change like this one not only affects the inmates but also the officers, judges and families as well.

“Families of incarcerated subjects will definitely see a difference. the location of visitation, of course, would change. Miller County has different rules than the bi-state building as well,” added White.

Officials say that Miller County’s facility can provide better medical aid and safer conditions for their inmates.

Texarkana law enforcement officers say they’re excited about the partnership with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office because they take housing and safety of inmates very seriously.