Teens get behind the badge this week in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Teens are getting to learn what it’s like to be a Little Rock police officer.

The Little Rock Police Department is hosting a free teen police academy. These teens will get an exclusive look at what it takes to wear the uniform. Officers say that it is a good way to create a positive interaction with police and hopefully inspire the teens to pursue a career in law enforcement.

One of the teens, Myles Meldrum said “I thought that this program would be a pretty good indicator of whether or not I’m really interested in being in law enforcement.”

This program is every Monday for a month and it includes things like a K-9 demonstration along with a swat scenario.