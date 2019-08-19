Teens accused in LRAFB airman murder back in court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four local teens accused in the March murder of a Little Rock Air Force Base airman at a North Little Rock gas station were back in court on Monday.

Darrius Stewart and Keshawn Harris both had a hearing during which attorneys requested their case be transferred to juvenile court. There will be a hearing on Sept. 30 to decide on that request.

Meanwhile, Drequan Robinson and Keith Harris, Jr. also had a hearing and their bond hearing was set for Sept. 26.

No trial dates have yet been set. All face charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

The four suspects are charged in the shooting death of Shawn Mckeough at the Valero station on Broadway. Police say Mckeough was shot while trying to intervene when two of the suspects tried to rob the business.