Teen walks away from DYS facility in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ark. (News Release)- Law enforcement is searching for a youth committed the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Youth Services Harrisburg Juvenile Treatment Center after the teen walked away from the center Wednesday night.

Kashundra Davis, 15, walked out of her dorm and away from the campus at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Harrisburg facility is for low-risk youth, and does not have a fence surrounding it. Kashundra is a black female who is 63 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Staff who saw the youth walk away did chase after her, but was unable to catch up to her. Local law enforcement have been notified.

Arkansas Code Annotated 9-28-215 requires DHS to notify the public of such incidents if the youth could have been charged as an adult at the time he or she was committed to DYS. Anyone with information about the youth’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.