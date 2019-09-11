Teen reports Apple watch stolen in Little Rock during Facebook marketplace meetup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local teen has reported being robbed of an Apple watch he had listed for sale on Facebook marketplace.

The 15-year-old boy told police it happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road.

According to a Little Rock Police Department incident report, the teen thought he was meeting a female named Katrina when a male showed up instead and pulled a handgun on him.

He told police the suspect took the watch and a charger for it.

The report notes that the teen’s father had driven him to the parking lot. He told police he did not get a good look at the suspect.

They drove to the LRPD Southwest Substation to report the robbery.

The teen told police the suspect placed his hand on the trunk of the vehicle during the robbery and police say detectives were able to lift a fingerprint from it.