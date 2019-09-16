Teen killer re-sentenced to 60 years in prison for shooting woman in 1997

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Teen killer Tony Ray was re-sentenced today for the capital murder of Lisa Lewis in 1997.

Ray was re-sentenced to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 20 years, to be served consecutively, for theft of property.

Ray was also assessed a $15,000 fine and costs.

Tony Ray is now 39-years-old. Ray was 16 when he shot and killed Lewis.

On June 24, 1997, Ray shot Lewis multiple times in her home, killing her. Ray and Michael Hinkston fled the scene in Lewis’s car.

In 1999, a Crawford County jury sentenced Ray to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the murder of Lewis. Following a United States Supreme Court decision in 2016, Ray’s sentence was vacated by the Lincoln County Circuit Court and remanded for re-sentencing in conformance with the 8th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

On August 2, 2017, Ray was re-sentenced by the Crawford County Circuit Court in accordance with the Fair Sentencing of Minors Act to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Ray appealed his re-sentencing order and on February 28, 2019, the Arkansas Supreme Court reversed the sentencing order and remanded this matter for re-sentencing.

The original sentence for theft and fines and costs was not appealed and remains as imposed by the jury in 1999.