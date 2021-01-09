Teen helps with Arkansas Foodbank funding for the start of 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the fourth year in a row, Mount St. Mary senior Anne Marie Coy is helping to organize the Change for Change coin drive benefitting the Arkansas Foodbank.

Coy, along with representatives of the foodbank and First Security Bank began distributing the cans Saturday morning.

Donations may also be made by visiting First Security Bank locations in Pulaski and Saline Counties, and Hot Springs, and online.

“At the beginning of the year, not many people think about donating or coming to volunteer because most people think about that during the holiday season, so I thought it would be a good way to get people involved and help people remember that hunger is a year round issue,” says Coy.

The cans will be turned in at the Change for Change Count-A-Thon on Saturday, March 13th.

Last year more than $7,400 was raised by Change for Change.

If you are in need of assistance, you can text FINDFOOD to 844-381-3663.