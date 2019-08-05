Teens get a glimpse into the business world during Young Bosses in Training

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Teens got a glimpse into the business world earlier today. The Young bosses in Training event is sponsored by the Pink Teacup, a non-profit organization.

It gave these young adults a chance to network in the real world, not just on social media.

Skylar Smith helped organize the event, which featured young vendors, as well as dance, music, and poetry, and guest speakers.

Smith has some advice for those interested in getting a head start on a career.

Skylar Smith/ young entrepreneur

“Keep going, always push, never give up, and you’re never too young to start a business.”

The event took place Sunday afternoon at the new Friendship Aspire Academy on West 25th Street.