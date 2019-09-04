Teen boy shot outside apartment in west Little Rock, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 17-year-old boy has been injured in a Wednesday morning shooting.

Police say it happened around midnight on the city’s west side at the Berkley Apartments on N. Shackleford Road.

The Little Rock Police Department says officers called to UAMS found the victim there.

The police report notes the teen was being driven to the hospital by his girlfriend, who then flagged down an ambulance for help.

The victim told police he had been sitting outside an apartment smoking when a vehicle pulled up and he was shot by someone he did not know. There’s no further word on his condition.

Officers reported finding a crime scene at the Berkley Apartments complex.