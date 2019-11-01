Update: Technical issues have been resolved involving Capital One customers

Update:
The technical issues impacting some of our services have been resolved. If you continue to experience any difficulties, please reach out to us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.— Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019
Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A technical issue is causing Capital One customers to not have access to their accounts and not receive their direct deposit paychecks.
Several 8News viewers reached out saying they have not been able to access their accounts and haven’t been paid.
