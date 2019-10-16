Take back vapes and prescription drugs at statewide event Oct. 26

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas’s 18th Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for October 26 at various locations throughout the State. Arkansans are prescribed opioids at a rate of 62 pills per every man, woman and child in the State. With such an influx of pills, half of Arkansas teens report it is easy to obtain prescription drugs from their parents’ or grandparents’ medicine cabinets. New this year, e-cigarette devices and vape pens will be accepted. This statewide event has a goal to collect 30,000 pounds to emphasize the importance for Arkansans to safely dispose of old and unused prescription medications and e-cigarette devices while ensuring these drugs stay out of the hands of addicted Arkansans.

“We lose too many Arkansans to opioid addiction and too many teens are addicted to vaping,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Working with law enforcement officials, Arkansans can safely clear out old medications and trash dangerous vape products their kids are using.”

Rutledge released the following list of medications that will be accepted at these events across Arkansas:

Opioids, such as OxyContin, Hydrocodone, Vicodin, etc.

E-cigarette and vaping devices

Stimulants, such as Adderall, Ritalin, Concerta, Dexedrine, etc.

Depressants, such as Ativan, Xanax, Valium, etc.

Other prescription medications

Over-the-counter medicines

Vitamins

Pet medicines

Medicated ointments and lotions

Inhalers

Liquid medicines in glass or leak-proof containers (up to 12 ounces)

Medicine samples

Medications may be returned in the original bottle or in any other container for increased privacy.

Prescription Drug Take Back locations will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Days are held twice a year, but to find event sites and year-round drop-off locations near you, visit ARTakeBack.org.

Properly destroying these medications also protects the environment. Medicines that are flushed or poured down the drain can end up polluting waters, which could contaminate food and water supplies. Wastewater treatment plants or septic systems may not remove many medicine compounds. Turning over these medications at Take Back Day events also reduces the risk of accidental poisonings by children, seniors or pets, as well as the danger of drug abuse.

For more information and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at (800) 482-8982, email consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov.