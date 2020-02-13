Sylvan Hills North closed Thursday due to threat on social media

1  of  2
SHERWOOD, Ark.- Sylvan Hills North, also known as the Freshman Academy, will be closed Thursday.

According to a post on the Sylvan Hills High School Facebook page, the reason for the closure is due to a threat made against the north campus that was posted on social media Wednesday night.

Sylvan Hills High School is also closed Thursday as law enforcement continues to investigate a threat made against the school.

The Pulaski County Special School District released the following statement about the closures:

Due to a post found on social media last night (Wednesday, Feb. 12) regarding a threat against the north campus, Sylvan Hills NORTH (aka Freshman Academy) will be closed today, February 13. This will be an AMI day.

Additionally, due to the threats at SYLVAN HILLS HIGH SCHOOL, PCSSD and Sherwood PD will have added security at SYLVAN HILLS and CATO ELEMENTARY as a precaution. No threat was ever made against this school. This is just a safety measure due to its proximity to the main campus.

We’ll have more on this developing story.

