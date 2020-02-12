Sylvan Hills High School closed Wednesday due to threat made against school

UPDATE:

SHERWOOD, Ark.- The Pulaski County Special School District released a statement about closing Sylvan Hills High School:

PCSSD decided to have an AMI day at Sylvan Hills High School on Wednesday, February 12. The reason for the AMI day was due to a viable threat made against the school, specifically a few staff members at the school. Since the threat was isolated to a specific area in one school, we made the decision to only close the main Sylvan Hills High School campus. We are working with local law enforcement in Sherwood, state police and the FBI to resolve this issue quickly. JESSICA DUFF

EXECUTIVE DIR. OF COMMUNICATIONS, PCSSD

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Sylvan Hills High School is closed Wednesday.

A parent tells KARK that they were notified via text message around 7:30 this morning.

At this time, the Pulaski County Special School District has not said why the school is closed.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.