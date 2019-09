LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA ) — The man who was involved in a SWAT standoff in Lowell Monday afternoon, September 23, has died.

The man has been identified as Charles “Chase” Nation, 31, and lived at the 300 block of N. Bloomington in Lowell, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) statement.

One deputy is on administrative leave until further notice, per BCSO.

No further information at this time. The Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation.