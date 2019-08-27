Suspect in stolen truck speeds through Greenbrier at 100 mph, police say

GREENBRIER, Ark. – A Missouri man is behind bars at the Faulkner County Jail after leading law enforcement on a 15-minute chase at a top speed of 100 mph.

That’s according to a Greenbrier Police Department report detailing the pursuit that started around 5 p.m. Saturday along U.S. Hwy. 65.

Police say James Brian Ayler, 40, of Nixa, Missouri, stole a pickup truck from a gas station just south of Greenbrier and started driving north.

The report notes that he “blew through” red lights, passed other cars recklessly and was “sweeping all over the U.S. highway” narrowly avoiding numerous head-on collisions. He also took out several street/highway signs during the chase, police said.

Ayler reportedly drove into a ditch but still kept going and then rammed a patrol car. Police then used a “PIT” manuever to finally stop him from getting back on the highway. He was arrested moments later.

Ayler faces charges that include: fleeing, aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving on suspended/revoked driver’s license, and speeding at 90mph+.

The GPD says Ayler told officers he was heading back at home and was “not going to stop for anything.” He reportedly blamed it all on the “meth he had taken” and said he was listed as a “dangerous contact” with law enforcement because of previous problems with drugs and “fighting the police.”