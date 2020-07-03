Susan G. Komen Ozark plans a 2020 virtual walk

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “2020 Northwest Arkansas More than Pink Walk,” and the “2020 River Valley More than Pink Walk” will be virtual this year, Susan G. Komen Ozark announced Thursday, July 2.

The original plan was for the walks to happen in Rogers and Fort Smith, but now it will happen through the “More Than Pink Walk” app on Saturday, October 3.

Komen Ozark issued this statement: