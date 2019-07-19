Survey respondents propose walking, hiking trails as top use for former golf courses at Hindman, War Memorial parks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – More than 5,200 responses were collected through an informal survey asking Little Rock residents how they would like to see former golf courses at Hindman and War Memorial parks re-purposed. The top suggestions were for walking and biking trails.

Of 5,246 responses, 806 were for walking trails and 717 were for biking trails. Other top responses were: 690 for hiking trails; 627 for dog park and 554 for soccer fields.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. named 20 residents to serve on the Revitalize. Reimagine. Reinvest. Little Rock Parks Task Force (#R3LRParks) to develop ideas for new recreation opportunities and funding for War Memorial and Hindman parks.

The group will meet for the first time on July 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Centre at University Park and will use the results of the survey to inform its recommendations.

“This task force is a strong representation of Little Rock’s diverse communities,” Mayor Scott said. “I expect them to think big and propose bold ideas as we revitalize, re-imagine and reinvest in our quality of life amenities.”

Eckart said some groups have already begun using the parks spaces for some of the uses proposed in the survey. “With the transition away from golf, we want to encourage people to use these great park areas. Little Rock Road Runners are already meeting for group runs and the spaces are great for walking and biking or just getting away from your office for some sunshine,” he said.

Eckart also noted that the City is working on programming for the spaces that could be implemented immediately, while the task force continues its work. “For example, we anticipate some outdoor fitness classes coming soon,” he said. Those would be run by the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center located within War Memorial Park.