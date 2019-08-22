Superintendents and business leaders from PCSD meet for the first time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County School District superintendents and business leaders came together today for the first time.

Four districts and five chambers met today and planned to consistently work under one frame to create a stronger partnership, and not be in competition. They want to benefit students all students all the way up to graduation, and in turn benefit the community economically.

“We have to work together to make sure our community has a citizenry that is educated and is viable economically not just for the local region but for the national and global market we live in, so we needed to get together.”

