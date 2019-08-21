SugarDumplin’s will satisfy your sweet tooth

BRYANT, Ark. – If you have a sweet tooth SugarDumplin’s Cupcakes is the place for you.

Cupcakes, brownies, cookies, cookie cakes, cinnamon rolls, chocolate covered strawberries and icing shots can all be found on their menu.

In addition, SugarDumplin’s even offers cupcake decorating parties.

SugarDumplin’s is located at 5407 Highway 5 North, Suite 12 in Bryant Arkansas. The business is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm and on Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Check out their menu, here.

On Wednesday during KARK 4 News at 4PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peek.

Watch her attached reports and be sure to follow her on social media so you never miss a story.