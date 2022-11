LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An event being held in Little Rock Thursday night allowed every girl to be the belle of the ball with only the most handsome of gentlemen to accompany them.

The Sugar Plum Ball at the State House Convention Center was the place to be for a special father-daughter dance.

KARK’s Claire Kreutz and Pat Walker were the emcees for the event.

The event raised money for CARTI.