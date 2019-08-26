Students going back to school at the U of A

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s the first day of school for students at the University of Arkansas.

It’s a big transition from high school to college, we caught up with senior Ethan Rathbun on how freshman and new students can have a successful fall semester.

“Always be prepared, you know, look at your notes before class. Look at bus schedules for transportation and things like that. Parking’s a big issue here. So really just be prepared.” said Rathbun.

The University held a pep rally last night for its freshmen class and taught them the schools fight song and how to call those hogs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss