Students going back to school at the U of A

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s the first day of school for students at the University of Arkansas.

It’s a big transition from high school to college, we caught up with senior Ethan Rathbun on how freshman and new students can have a successful fall semester.

“Always be prepared, you know, look at your notes before class. Look at bus schedules for transportation and things like that. Parking’s a big issue here. So really just be prepared.” said Rathbun.

The University held a pep rally last night for its freshmen class and taught them the schools fight song and how to call those hogs.