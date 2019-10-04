Students, City Year Americorps and Bank of America staff take part in Fall Service Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Friday marked the Clinton Foundation’s second annual Fall Service Day.

The event was hosted in partnership with the City of Little Rock and City Year.

Students from several schools helped at three different locations participated in the day of action by performing different tasks of service.

There were students at Camp Aldersgate who were doing things like picking up trash and yard work.

“Service at a young age, you want to instill that right away because the more you can give back every day of your life, the more fulfilling we believe that is for you and for those around you,” says Samuel Kossow, City Year Little Rock Impact Manager.

More than 250 students, City Year Americorps members and Bank of America staff members participated in the service day.