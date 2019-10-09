Student, 18, arrested for committing sex act on classmate during class

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police arrested an 18-year-old student for committing a sexual act on a 16-year-old female classmate during class last month.

Jordan Norris was booked into the Pulaski county jail on Tuesday afternoon on a charge of Public Display of Hardcore Sexual Conduct.

On Sept. 23 or 24, Norris committed a sexual act on himself and then involved the classmate without her consent, according to an arrest report.

The address listed for where the crime happened includes North Little Rock High School, according to a police report.

North Little Rock police officers made the arrest.

After being read his rights, Norris admitted to the crime, according to the report.

Norris remained in the Pulaski county jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

His bond has been set at $3,500.

We have reached out to the North Little Rock School District for an response to the incident.

The district’s spokesperson provided us with this statement:

“When it comes to student discipline, the North Little Rock School District honors the policies as outlined in the Parent-Student Handbook.”