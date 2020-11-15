Strong storm causes injuries, damages homes in White County

ROMANCE, Ark. — Cleanup is underway after a line of storms moved through the state overnight, one woman is reported to have serious injuries.

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller reports a woman was injured after being trapped by debris from her damaged home.

She is being treated at an area hospital.

Several other injuries were reported.

Multiple homes were damaged or destroyed near Rogers Road, Wayne Walker Road, and R.G. Davis Road.









Members of the Floyd/Romance Fire Department and El Paso Fire Department responded, along with Sheriff Miller and deputies.

White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Jenkins is working also to provide further assistance to those affected.

Anyone in the area with sustained damage is asked to contact the county at 501-279-6241.