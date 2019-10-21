Storms leave damage across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe weather that moved across Arkansas Monday morning left damage in more than 17 counties.

A storm that struck in Benton County at Rogers left one dead when a tree fell on a home. Heavy damage was also reported across the county.

In Poinsett County, five injuries were reported, two of those from the collapse of a gas station at Tyronza.

Storm reports (see below) from National Weather Service Offices in Tulsa, Little Rock and Memphis recorded the damage in the Natural State.

A number of locations reported downed trees, power lines, fences and damaged structures.

12:50 a.m. – Garland County near Crystal Springs. Tree blown over near Charlton Recreation Area.

1:00 a.m. – Hot Spring County near Lambert. Tree blown down at Hwy. 84 and Rainbow Road.

1:07 a.m. – Hot Spring County at Bismarck. Power lines blown down in 6000 block of Hwy. 7.

1:10 a.m. – Hot Spring County near Bismarck. Tree blown down.

1:12 a.m. – Perry County near Hollis. Tree blown down on Hwy. 314 off Hwy. 7.

1:30 a.m. – Johnson County at Coal Hill. Tree blown down.

1:35 a.m. – Boone County at Harrison. Winds gusted to 53 mph at the airport.

1:38 a.m. – Boone County at Bergman. Tree blown down across York Drive.

1:38 a.m. – Hot Spring County near Midway. Tree blown down onto westbound side of Interstate 30.

1:40 a.m. – Logan County at Subiaco. Roof blown off a building.

1:55 a.m. – Faulkner County near Lollie. Winds gusted to 50 mph at Cantrell Field/Conway Airport.

1:55 a.m. – Faulkner County at Conway. A carport was blown over on East German Lane.

1:59 a.m. – Faulkner County near Hamlet. Tree blown down onto house on Rolling Creek Circle. No injuries.

2:04 a.m. – Saline County at Pine Haven. Tree blown down and blocking one lane at South Reynolds and West Sardis Road.

2:14 a.m. – Marion County at Flippin. Winds gusted to 53 mph at regional airport.

2:33 a.m. – Yell County at Danville. Tree blown down on 8th Street.

2:49 a.m. – Lonoke County at Cabot. Large branch blown down on East Myrtle Street.

2:54 a.m. – Grant County near Cane Creek. Trees blown down.

3:27 a.m. – Jackson County near Newport. Winds gusted to 55 mph at municipal airport.

3:35 a.m. – Saline County near Benton. Trees and power lines downed on Elliott Trail.

3:55 a.m. – Pulaski County at Little Rock. Tree blown down in yard on Tyler Street.

4:15 a.m. – Greene County near Paragould. Large shed blown over on Hwy. 141 between Beechgrove and Hooker.

4:38 a.m. – Jefferson County near Oakland Heights. Trees down at Hardin-Reed Rd. and Curly Drive.

4:40 a.m. – Lonoke County near Prairie Center. Winds gusted to 58 mph at Carlisle Municipal Airport.

4:46 a.m. – Jefferson County at Pine Bluff. Trees downed at 17th and Hazel streets.

4:56 a.m. – Prairie County at Peppers Lake. Tree blown down on Hwy. 302 East.

5:15 a.m. – Calhoun County near Ellisville. Tree blown down on County Road 85 East.

