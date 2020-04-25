Storm damage across the state, April 24, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Severe storms made its way across the Natural State Friday night.

There have been reports of golf ball-sized hail on Highway 270 West of Mt. Ida.

Dyer Police reports a tree downed onto a house.

There is also a report from a 911 call center of a large tree downed near the intersection of Highway 41S and Highway 96 in Franklin County.

There is a report of a tree blocking Highway 94 near Bush Creek in Benton County.

There are also reports of trees and power lines down along State Highway 27 and River Road in Yell County.

Law enforcement has also received reports of trees down in Perry County.