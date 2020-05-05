Storm aftermath in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. — A path of damage left behind in clay county after a strong storm moved through the area on Monday.
From downed trees to damaged homes, officials say the damage is widespread.
According to the Memphis national weather service, a quote ‘huge microcell burst’ came down in the eastern part of the country.
Officials in the City of Piggott says 60 percent of the town lost power.
They say it’s since been fully restored.
The american red cross also stepped in to provide some assistance.