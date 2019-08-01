LR Mayor issues statement on Civil Service Commission Hearing

Little Rock, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. speaks on behalf of the Civil Service Commission Hearing.
It is not our practice to comment on or discuss personnel matters in the press, particularly during a pending Civil Service Commission hearing. The City Attorney has advised all members of the Board of Directors not to comment on the ongoing matter before the Commission. Accordingly, I am unable to comment on the statements made about me. To do so could be perceived as influencing this hearing, and to be clear, I would never attempt to influence the outcome of any hearing or investigation.Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.
We will adhere to the advice of the City Attorney, and we will follow rules of the Commission. Therefore, there will be no further comment from my office.Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.