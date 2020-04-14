State recreational travel closed to out of state visitors, Governor sets reminder signs on borders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Governor has closed down several parks in the state to help cut down on out of state visitors, but now they are making sure to remind folks as they cross the border.
Today the Governor unveiled that highway signs will have messages on them saying that the state is closed to out of state recreational travel.
Obviously closing down state parks and campsites and limiting hotel visitors has helped, but the Governor is taking extra precautions at the border of the state to remind those looking to escape their area that there won’t be any place for them to go in Arkansas.
“Simple messages that will help our out of state travelers to remind them, we are not here for recreational purposes and that helps us to protect ourselves, to reduce that spread coming in to Arkansas,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.
The Governor did reiterate that commerce and healthcare officials are amongst those who can travel and stay, but he has been pleased with recent numbers for the state and is hoping Arkansas has begun to plateau the hospitalizations and sick numbers and he hopes these measures will ensure that.