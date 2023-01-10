LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The inauguration of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday marked state and national history on several fronts. Some children witnessed history and said it’s not likely something they will forget.

Hundreds attended the inauguration ceremony on the Capitol steps. Sanders, the 47th governor in state history, will be the first woman to lead Arkansas and the first daughter of a governor to ultimately get that role.

“I did not seek this office to be the first anything,” Sanders said in her inaugural speech. “I ran to make Arkansas first in everything.”

Londyn Strain was in a group of Bryant Boys & Girls Club students who came to the inauguration. She said she learned a lot about government and Arkansas history.

“My favorite part of it was when they introduced her,” Londyn said. “She was the 47th governor, and her dad was governor.”

Sanders said phasing out the state income tax and education reform are her two biggest priorities.

“Our schools will focus on what our children need to get ahead in the modern world,” Sanders said.

The push for education reform started on Sanders’ first day. She signed seven executive orders, one titled “To Prohibit Indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in Schools.”

Though the critical race theory debate has been in Arkansas for the last two years, the graduate-level education system is not taught in the state’s public schools, according to experts and school advocacy groups.

“We cannot allow a child’s destiny to be determined by their zip code and the size of their parents’ bank account,” Sanders said.

Sanders thanked former Governor Asa Hutchinson for his time in office and said her administration will represent a new generation.

“You and I were put on this earth at this very moment to charge boldly ahead,” Sanders said.

That work started Tuesday during a time for celebration.

“Thank you so much, may God bless you and may God bless the great state of Arkansas,” Sanders said to close her speech.