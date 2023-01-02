World leaders, leading thinkers and even an accused murderer passed in 2022.
Robert Durst, April 11, 1943 – Jan. 9
Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, died at 78.
André Leon Talley, Oct. 15, 1948 – Jan. 17
André Leon Talley, a towering and highly visible figure of the fashion world who made history as a rare Black editor in an overwhelmingly white industry, died at 73.
Madeleine Albright, May 14, 1937 – March 22
The United States’ first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, died at the age of 84.
Orrin Hatch, Mar 21, 1934 – April 22
Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, who served in the U.S. Senate for 42 years, died at 88 in Salt Lake City, the Hatch Foundation announced on Twitter Saturday. The foundation did not specify a cause for Hatch’s death.
Shinzo Abe, Sep 20, 1954 – July 7
Leaders around the world condemned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as “despicable,” “cowardly” and “terrorism” while recalling him as a man devoted to peace, security and international cooperation.
Ivana Trump, Feb. 19, 1949 – July 13
Ivana Trump has died at 73, according to her ex-husband, former President Trump.
Mikhail Gorbachev, March 01, 1931 – Aug. 29
Before Mikhail Gorbachev came along, the Soviet Union seemed an immovable superpower in perpetual antagonism to the United States. With a breathtaking series of reforms, Gorbachev changed all that — and redirected the course of the 20th century.
Queen Elizabeth II, April 20, 1926 – Sept. 7
The longest-reigning monarch that Britain has ever known, Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer home in Scotland, after having steadied and modernized the royal institution through seven decades of huge social change.
Ken Starr, Jul 20, 1946 – Sep 12, 2022
Ken Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who headed the Whitewater investigation into former President Clinton that ultimately led to his impeachment, died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family announced.
Ash Carter, Sept. 13, 1954 – Oct. 23
Ash Carter, the former Defense secretary who oversaw sweeping personnel changes at the Pentagon, including opening all military occupations and positions to women, has died at the age of 68, his family announced Tuesday.
Barbara Walters, Sept. 25, 1929 – Dec. 30
Late Friday evening, ABC News confirmed the death of broadcasting trailblazer Barbara Walters Dec. 30. The television icon and first female network news anchor was 93.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, April 16, 1927 – Dec. 31
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Dec. 31. He was 95.