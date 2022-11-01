MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55.

The accident was blocking the shoulder. Video showed police vehicles and a semi-truck parked on the shoulder.

According to Arkansas State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on I-40 at mile marker 281. When the vehicle came to a sudden stop, the driver and passenger got out and ran toward the eastbound lanes.

The passenger, a woman, was hit by a passing semi-truck. She was taken to a Memphis hospital and her condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon.

The driver was taken into custody and is being questioned by state police.